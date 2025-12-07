New QR codes around Shrewsbury set to make it easier 'for everyone to connect with town's vibrant past'

Shrewsbury Civic Society is using a new multi-lingual system developed by Purepages that allows anyone to scan strategically placed QR codes with their smartphones to instantly access historical facts, images, maps, stories and school lesson plans about each site in their own language.

From the medieval Shrewsbury Castle to the tranquil Quarry and the birthplace of Charles Darwin, the project aims to make local history more engaging, accessible and sustainable.

The Quarry's QR code

“Shrewsbury has such a vibrant past, and we wanted to make it easier for everyone to connect with that history,” said Russell Game, secretary at the Civic Society. “These new QR information points mean you can discover fascinating stories right where they happened - without the need for traditional signage or printed guides.”

Trinity School pupils scanning the Quarry QR code to download relevant historical and cultural facts

The QR codes link directly via the internet to a dedicated digital platform, where users can read historical and cultural information in their own language, watch videos and view archival photos. The initiative is a major component of sustainable tourism, reducing the need for printed materials while enhancing visitor engagement through technology.

“I think the facility to download lesson plans for some of Shrewsbury’s best-known landmarks is a great step forward in easing the teaching burden," said Jack Pittaway, headteacher at Trinity Primary School in Ford, whose pupils were trying out the new QR code at the Quarry.

Local residents, schools, and tourists are encouraged to visit the landmarks and try out the new system for themselves. The information points are available now at locations including: