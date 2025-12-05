'Delivering the quality of healthcare we deserve here': Ribbon is cut on Shrewsbury hospital's two new hospital wards

The opening of two new wards at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) next Monday, which the trust says "represent a major significant milestone in the ongoing improvement of local healthcare services" was preceded by a ceremony on Friday (December 5), when the ribbon was cut by former patient Nick Taylor and his wife, alongside hospital staff, contractors, and community partners

Former patient Nick Taylor cuts the ribbon. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Nick, who spent 10 months as an inpatient at RSH, said: “To have the honour of cutting the ribbon to open the wards has been wonderful. It was also lovely to catch up with the lovely staff who cared for me and to see the much-improved facilities.”

Becoming home to gastroenterology and surgical services, which will move from Ward 25, the wards deliver an additional 56 inpatient beds. This will enable more joined-up working and improved access between surgical and rehabilitation teams.

Designed in collaboration with the clinical teams, the wards feature more modern staff bases, spacious single rooms and enhanced infection prevention and control measures.

As part of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s (SaTH) wider urgent and emergency care improvement plans, the wards are releasing additional space in the centre of the RSH site on Ward 25 for a new general medical ward.

Ned Hobbs, chief operating officer, said: “The opening of the wards marks an important step forward in our commitment to improving healthcare for our communities.