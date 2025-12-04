'We're over the moon' - Shrewsbury Men's Shed wins national award for second year running

The group took home the 'Partnership' category at the UK Men’s Sheds Awards 2025 for its outstanding contribution to supporting men's physical and mental health.

The award celebrates the Shed's collaboration with Shropshire's NHS teams - particularly Cancer Services and the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund - in supporting men affected by cancer.

The Shed runs the Shrewsbury Men Like Us support group, which offers a space for any man affected by cancer to connect, talk and take part in community projects.

Representatives of the Shed attended an awards ceremony at the Houses of Parliament last week.

Chairman of Shrewsbury Men's Shed, Simon Rouse, said: "We are all over the moon with the award. We never thought we would pick up a national award given the odds and two years on the bounce.

"We are especially pleased with this one because a significant proportion of men at Shrewsbury Men's Shed have cancer or have done.

"The Men's Shed, Cancer Services and Lingen Davies are very much working together."

The Men Like Us group is facilitated by Katey Evans, who has played a key role in bridging the gap between clinical care and peer support. She has helped raise more than £20,000 in grants and funding to support the Shed’s mission.

"I love to see the positive change in cancer patients who join the Shed," she said. "It’s an absolute privilege to be part of it and to witness first-hand the impact it has on people."

Alongside Men Like Us, the Shed also hosts Bloomin' Lovely, a horticultural therapy course for people affected by cancer. The 12-week programme, open to both men and women, uses the Shed's greenhouse and raised beds to offer a calming, therapeutic environment focused on gardening and wellbeing.

One of the most striking stories to come from the group is that of Simon, a 42-year-old cancer survivor. Diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer in 2021, he faced a grim prognosis. After joining Men Like Us and becoming involved with the Shed's activities, he says he found renewed purpose and confidence.

"The best thing about the Shed is the ease of being able to talk - or not talk -depending on what you need," Simon said. "It makes me feel comfortable and trusted. It’s helped me massively, giving me the kind of sense of purpose that work used to."