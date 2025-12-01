Cutting-edge technology purchased to safeguard Shrewsbury's 100-year-old trees

Shrewsbury Town Council has taken action to safeguard the town’s historic trees with the purchase of state-of-the-art PiCUS Sonic Tomography equipment.

The move forms part of a long-term strategy to manage and preserve tree stock across the Quarry, parks, and countryside sites in Shrewsbury.

Many of the town’s trees, particularly the mature lime trees lining Victoria Avenue, are well beyond their 80- to 100-year lifespan and face increasing challenges from age, flooding, soil compaction, and disease.

Recognising the environmental, social, and community value of these trees, councillors agreed that investing in advanced technology was essential to ensure their careful management.

The PiCUS Sonic Tomography system offers a highly accurate, non-invasive way to assess the internal condition of trees. Using sound waves, the equipment measures how quickly the waves travel through a tree’s trunk, creating a detailed 'tomogram' that highlights healthy wood alongside areas of decay or cavities.

The technology will allow the town council to detect early-stage decay or disease that is invisible to the eye, determine whether trees can be safely retained or require remedial work, and enable the more effective monitoring of ageing trees.

Councillor Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, welcomed the investment, saying: "The Quarry’s trees are among Shrewsbury’s greatest natural assets. Investing in PiCUS technology ensures we make well-informed, responsible decisions based on clear evidence.

"It gives us the tools to protect public safety while preserving as many of these remarkable trees as possible for future generations."

The new equipment will enable the town council’s arboricultural team to carry out detailed tree assessments more quickly and more frequently.

In addition to the Quarry, it will support proactive care across the wider council estate and assist with contracted work for Shropshire Council.

Mike Pugh, arboricultural officer for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: "PiCUS tomography gives us a much deeper understanding of a tree’s internal condition without causing any harm.

"It helps us identify issues early, target our resources effectively, and take action before problems become severe. This technology will be invaluable in managing both the Quarry’s tree avenues and the wider tree stock across Shrewsbury."