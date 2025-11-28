Caravan completely destroyed in Shrewsbury blaze

Two fire engines from Shrewsbury and an operations officer attended the scene at around 7.25pm.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, a main jet and a thermal imaging camera to bring the blaze under control, Shropshire Fire and Rescue said.

The caravan was completely destroyed, but firefighters carried out a thorough check of the area to ensure the fire was fully out.

The incident was declared over at 7.49pm.