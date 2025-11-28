Caravan completely destroyed in Shrewsbury blaze
Firefighters were called to a caravan fire in Shrewsbury this evening (November 28).
Two fire engines from Shrewsbury and an operations officer attended the scene at around 7.25pm.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, a main jet and a thermal imaging camera to bring the blaze under control, Shropshire Fire and Rescue said.
The caravan was completely destroyed, but firefighters carried out a thorough check of the area to ensure the fire was fully out.
The incident was declared over at 7.49pm.