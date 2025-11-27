'It should never have happened': Shrewsbury parking fine dropped for man ticketed while taking cancer stricken-wife for trip out

The man had received the £60 fine through the post after parking in the Barker Street Car Park in Shrewsbury's town centre.

The letter, which was accompanied by a photo of the man's car in the parking bay, was issued because he had parked slightly over the white line.

An outraged relation of the couple who spoke to the Shropshire Star said that they had no choice but to park in a space against a wall in the car park to help her into a wheelchair, because all the disabled bays were taken.