Councillors reject plans to build more homes on site of former pub near Shrewsbury

HiRu Renovations Ltd proposed to build 10 bungalows on the site of the former Hare & Hounds pub in Cruckton.

Plans to build 14 new homes had already been given the green light. Picture: Google

The development would have brought the total number of homes on the site to 24 after the pub was devastated by a fire in 2011.

HiRu Renovations Ltd wanted to build more homes on the site of the former Horse & Hounds pub in Cruckton. Picture: HiRu Renovations Ltd

At the time, fire chiefs investigating the fire believed it started in an adjoining building, where there were signs of forced entry. Police later confirmed the fire was being treated as being of “doubtful origin.”

Three years after the fire, plans were submitted to restore the pub along with the construction of six homes. However, the scheme was later withdrawn after the developers said it would not be viable to bring the village back into use. It was eventually converted into four homes in 2023.

The following year, despite the council’s planning officers recommending refusal of the plans, Shropshire Council’s planning committee gave the green light to build 10 homes at the site after the parish council argued that the area was in need of more affordable homes.

The latest proposal was again recommended for refusal, with planning officers saying it is not a site allocated for residential development.

“No material considerations have been identified that would overcome this conflict with local planning policy or would otherwise meet the requirements of the ’tilted balance’ in respect of sustainability, efficient use of land, well designed places, affordable housing and with regard to other NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework] policies relevant to the sustainability of proposals,” said case officer, Jennifer Powell.

“The proposal does not make efficient use of land and would not create a well-designed place in terms of the site layout, design of the garages, the fact several house types do not meet nationally described space standards, landscaping proposals and the lack of provision of public open space.”

Ms Powell added that insufficient information had been provided in respect of highways, and it has not been demonstrated that there is an adequate safe pedestrian route to and from the development.

The scheme was considered by Shropshire Council’s Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday (November 25).

Councillor Alan Hodges, who represents Cruckton ward at Pontesbury Parish Council, said, it is wrong to say that the site is not in Cruckton.

“This is totally misleading and totally wrong,” he said.

“On four separate occasions, your planning committees have agreed with the parish council that Cruckton extends beyond the narrow definition of case officers, includes the Hare & Houns, and even beyond.

“It is said it is not a sustainable development. With respect, wrong again.

“For many years, Cruckton residents have used the public footpaths and roads for leisure, walking, access to the Hare & Hounds, two bus routes, and to the shop without ending up in accident and emergency.”

Cllr Hodges added that Cruckton is not isolated, and is not contrary to the Neighbourhood Plan.

“On balance, the benefits demonstrably outweigh any perceived comments,” he said.

Councillor Roger Evans, who represents Longden at Shropshire Council, was also in support.

“There have been a few applications to build here, and when brought to committee it is worth noting that all have been opposed by officers,” said Cllr Evans.

“Every time, they have used this argument that it is not part of Cruckton.

“Cruckton is a settlement, a prime example of many in Shropshire, a widely dispersed one. It has been agreed by committee here a few times that it lies within Cruckton. Local residents all consider it lies within the settlement of Cruckton.

“Much has been made about the ‘titled balance’. The argument put forward is that this site does not make efficient use of land and would not create a well designed place in terms of site and layout.

“My question is, what is the adverse impact of this? It is a rural location. Is it that the development is not in a sustainable location?

“This is typical of rural Shropshire. It does have a bus service, it is possible to take just a 20 minute walk along Thieve Lane to Hanwood where there is a shop, a post office, a school, a pub, and a church.”

However, the planning committee were split. While councillors Nick Hignett and Andy Boddington were in favour of the scheme, five other members were against.

“You look at the pictures and it looks very nice, however, people who usually move into bungalows are downsizing, and you don’t downsize into a three-bedroom bungalow,” said Councillor Beverley Waite.

“You normally downsize into an area that is a distance from hospitals, doctors, shops because you don’t want to be driving all of the time.

“So, I don’t believe these buildings are being built for people to downsize into, and most of them don’t actually look like bungalows.

“Also, the cost of these are not within people’s eligibility costings. So, I can’t see how this can be used as an argument for giving planning permission, although I do know we need to build more houses. But it doesn’t look like it says it is.”

Councillor Colin Taylor added: “On the one hand, we want affordable units, whether that’s bungalows or houses, but on the other hand, we’ve got to try and protect the open aspect of our countryside.”