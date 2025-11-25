Shropshire law firm collecting Christmas gifts for needy children

Its offices in Shrewsbury are now operating as collection points for the charity's Christmas campaign.

Little Stars provides for families facing financial hardship and over the last four years its Christmas campaign has helped almost 1,500 children across Shropshire, with thousands of gifts donated.

Lanyon Bowdler has now set itself up as a collection point for this year's campaign where people can donate a gift by dropping off new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging at the firm's offices.

Cameron Petch, apprentice solicitor at Lanyon Bowdler, with the Little Stars Christmas collection

Dawn Humphries, chairwoman of the charity committee at Lanyon Bowdler, said: "Little Stars does a wonderful job in helping vulnerable families across Shropshire every day which is why we are nominating them as one of our chosen charities for the next year.

"Part of our support also sees us getting involved in the Santa's Little Stars campaign which aims to spread Christmas magic to children who might otherwise go without a gift.

"Every child deserves to feel the magic of Christmas morning but, for some families across Shropshire, the challenges of everyday life mean that gifts are out of reach.

"The campaign closes on November 30 so time is limited and gifts need to be new, unwrapped toys in their original packaging."