Arrest made over serious assault in alleyway outside Shrewsbury nightclub

The victim was assaulted in an alleyway next to the Labyrinth nightclub in Hill's Lane in the early hours of Sunday (November 23) and sustained serious injuries.

West Mercia Police launched an investigation, and the force announced this morning (Tuesday) that a man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

A man was assaulted in an alleyway adjact to the Labyrinth nightclub in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

A spokesperson said: "A man has been arrested following a serious assault in Shrewsbury in the early hours of Sunday morning. The assault happened in the alleyway next to the Labyrinth nightclub on Hill’s Lane."