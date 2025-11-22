The scheme was originally a stand-alone project, but was incorporated into Shropshire Council's plans for the North West Relief Road (NWRR).

Earlier this year, after the Liberal Democrats took control of the authority, it was confirmed that bosses did not want to proceed with the relief road project - although official cancellation is still subject to the outcome of discussions with the Government over the £39 million of Department of Transport money the council has already spent on the scheme.

But questions have been raised as to whether the council may look to revive the Oxon Link Road as a project on its own.