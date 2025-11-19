Shrewsbury Flower Show's future to be discussed by members at society meeting after cancellation blow
The future of Shrewsbury Flower Show and the society in charge of the event will be discussed at a meeting next week.
Shropshire Horticultural Society (SHS) has now confirmed it will be holding an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), after the shock decision earlier this year to cancel the 2025 show.
The meeting, which is private and restricted to members of the society only, will take place on Tuesday, November 25.
The decision to hold an EGM was taken following a vote of members at the annual meeting earlier this year.