Storm Claudia: Man rescued from car in 'fast-flowing floodwater' in village near Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Church Street in Condover at 10.53pm on Friday (November 15) after reports of flooding amid Storm Claudia.

The water rescue unit was dispatched to the scene from Shrewsbury fire station.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported that a man had become trapped in a vehicle after it entered floodwater.

Church Street, Condover, which crosses Cound Brook. Photo: Google

The crew helped the man to safety before reporting the scene was under control at around 11.30pm.

Despite the weather warning in place due to Friday's storm, the wet and windy weather didn't cause too much trouble for Shropshire's emergency services.

Overnight, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to two other weather-related incidents.

Telford firefighters were called to Ketley Bank at around 10pm after the wind and trees "affected" an electricity cable, while Cleobury Mortimer crews were sent to Barke Street in Bridgnorth after a water leak ran into a fuse box.