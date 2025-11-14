Lane blocked after car and bus crash in Shrewsbury town centre

Emergency services received reports of the collision on Cross Street at around 7.35am today (November 14).

A car and a bus were involved in the incident. One lane was blocked as a result of the crash.

West Mercia Police confirmed that no injuries were reported and no arrests were made.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent one crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters helped move both vehicles from the road and made them "electrically safe".

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a collision on Cross Street in Shrewsbury involving a car and a bus. The collision happened at around 7.35am.

"One lane was blocked. There were no injuries reported, and no arrests made."