We visit Shrewsbury school where teachers dress up as animals helping children learn 'The Woodfield Way'

The school's ethos, known as 'The Woodfield Way', encourages everyone to be kind, responsible and hardworking - or as the pupils proudly recite: "Happily learning together. Be kind, be responsible, be hardworking. This is the Woodfield Way!"

Headteacher Beck Preece, who has led the school for five years and been part of the team for more than 27, said the motto underpins everything they do.

"The children know the motto inside out, we bring everything that we do back to it and the Woodfield way," she said.

But, to help children understand key learning behaviours, the school has created its very own 'learning jungle' - a cast of animal characters representing different learning powers.

There's Emily the Elephant for concentration, Albert the Armadillo for resilience, Kelly the Koala for curiosity, the Monkeys for continuous improvement, and Sadie the Squirrel for cooperation.