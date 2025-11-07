More than 100 properties in Shrewsbury left without power

National Grid said 101 properties in the Ditherington area of Shrewsbury have experienced a power cut.

The outage was first reported to the company at 12.42pm. Engineers were promptly dispatched to the area.

National Grid estimates that power will be restored by 4pm.

A spokesperson said: "We're working to restore power to your area. We became aware of this power cut at 12.42pm this afternoon and immediately began work to restore your supply. We understand how disruptive this is and sincerely apologise for the impact on your day.

"Our engineers are working to get your power back on as quickly as possible."