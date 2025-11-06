Shrewsbury businesses invited to get festive with Christmas window competition

This year’s theme is ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ - and the BID says it hopes as many businesses as possible will take their chance to light up the town for the event.

The competition is free to enter, with four prizes up for grabs thanks to sponsorship from Pretty in Pink - the winner of this summer’s window competition.

Prizes up for grabs include a £100 voucher for first place, a £50 voucher for second place, a £100 voucher for the Market Hall/Collective prize, and a £50 voucher for the sponsor’s choice.

Shrewsbury's businesses are being invited to join a Christmas window competition.

Entries close at 5.30pm on Sunday, November 24, with public voting open until December 7.

All participants will receive a festive window decal to encourage public votes and spread the Christmas cheer.

Graham Holbrook, owner of High Street-based vintage stores Pretty in Pink said: “We absolutely loved taking part in the Summer Window Competition - it was such a great way to get creative and feel part of the buzz in town and we were so grateful for the support of the public that put us in the winning spot!

Vintage shop Pretty in Pink on Shrewsbury's High Street.

"Even though it means we won’t be taking part this Christmas, being able to sponsor the Christmas competition feels really special; it’s our way of giving a little something back and helping spread some festive magic across Shrewsbury.”

Emma Molyneux, Project Lead, Shrewsbury BID, added: “We’re so pleased to be bringing Shrewsbury’s much-loved Christmas Window Competition back again for 2025. It’s always a highlight of the festive season and a wonderful way to showcase the creativity and community spirit of our town while making the streets feel as welcoming and festive as possible.

"A huge thank you to Pretty in Pink for their generous sponsorship, and to all the businesses who we know will once again pull out all the stops to create what we’re sure are some of the most beautiful and festive window displays in the country.”

Businesses can enter by visiting the entry form online.

If you have any questions, please email info@shrewsburybid.co.uk.