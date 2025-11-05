The display, organised and put up by the Shropshire Federation of Women's Institutes (SFWI), has been put in place at the landmark Shrewsbury building ahead of Remembrance Sunday, and will be available for the public to view until November 17.

This year's tribute includes a host of hand-crafted poppies giant and small, along with lovingly knitted soldiers and aircraft.

The display has been an annual effort from SFWI.

Shropshire Federation of Women's Institutes have decorated Shrewsbury Abbey with a mass of poppies for Remembrance Sunday.

Gilli Booton, vice chair of SFWI, thanked the members from across the county who have contributed to the display, and urged the public to come and see it for themselves.

She said: "We have done this year's collaboration a little bit different. We've used the big poppies again, and the smaller poppies that everybody in Shropshire has made, it has been a huge joint effort.

"We have added some knitted soldiers, we've got a little mini troop, and we've got some lovely planes this year the ladies have knitted for us. We have got it all wrapped round in some barbed wire and they are here until November 17, so if you could come and see them up until the 16th that would be great."

Tina Carser, a member of Frankwell and Little Borough WI, was part of the team of nine which assembled the display.

She has also been responsible for the creation of the giant poppies included in the tribute, holding a workshop where other members were able to learn how to make them in preparation for the Abbey display.

She said the group had been pleased with the end result, hailing the hard work and contribution from everyone who had helped with the display.

She said: "There are a lot of WIs all over Shropshire and they all sent their poppies into headquarters so every Shropshire WI has been involved."

The giant poppies included in the tribute, which are made from Italian crepe paper, will be available to buy at the end of the display, with any proceeds being used to fund next year's effort.