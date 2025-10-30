Loving home sought for 'kind and sweet' 'nanny' horse saved from neglect now being cared for near Shrewsbury

Betty, a 16-year-old Welsh pony, was rescued by the charity in May 2024 after suffering neglect.

When she first arrived at RSPCA Gonsal Farm near Shrewsbury, she was nervous and reluctant to be handled, but with time and care, the charity says she has made remarkable progress - even becoming a 'nanny' to a number of foals at the centre, helping them build confidence and companionship during weaning.

The RSPCA is now hoping that Betty can find her own happy ending as part of its annual Adoptober campaign, which highlights animals in need of homes.

Phil Adams, centre manager at RSPCA Gonsal Farm, said: "Betty is a 14.2hh mare with a gentle nature, despite a challenging start to life that has led to some trust issues with new people.

"On her arrival, it took her two days to come out of her stable into a grass paddock, even when the door was open, however she doesn't have a nasty bone in her body. Though it took a while to gain her trust, she is one of the sweetest mares we’ve had here at the centre.

"We've found that Betty thrives in a positive reinforcement environment, as due to past trauma, she tends to shut down if she feels forced into anything. We believe she would be the perfect addition to a home that understands and respects her need for positive reinforcement methods.

"She’s already given so much here at the centre by helping to give confidence and companionship to youngsters; it’s now time for her to have her own happy ending and be adopted into a loving home. She is a very special horse, so we are confident that with the right home, Betty will continue to flourish."

Each year during Adoptober, the RSPCA shines a spotlight on animals looking for homes. On average, horses and ponies spend 212 days in RSPCA care before finding their forever home.

The charity currently operates three specialist equine centres: Gonsal Farm in Shropshire, Lockwood in Surrey, and Felledge in County Durham.

Anyone interested in adopting Betty or another horse in RSPCA care can find out more here.