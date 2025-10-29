Contractor axed after developer finds issues with Shrewsbury homes

Anwyl Homes Ltd Cheshire & NW is building a mixed residential development with open space, roads, car parking, and garages with access from Gains Park Way, in Bicton Heath.

Development site off Gains Park Way, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Maps

The company, which has appointed new contractors, is seeking to get approval for amendments to finished floor levels on approved drawings.

In a statement to Shropshire Council planners the company wrote: “Due to ongoing issues with the previously appointed groundworks contractor, the finished floor levels were plotted incorrectly on several plots.

“As a result, we have since removed the original groundworker and appointed a new contractor to ensure that this issue is addressed and does not persist moving forward.”

The developer says some plots have changed by up to 400mm (15 inches) with others less than this.

A consultation exercise has been opened on the Shropshire Council planning portal with the reference 25/04028/AMP.

