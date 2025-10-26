'Stay active and carry on as you always have done': Hazel's secret as she celebrates 100th birthday with family

Hazel Burton was joined by a host of family and friends at the Freemason's Hall on Crewe Street in Shrewsbury, as she marked her 100th birthday on Saturday - October 25.

Hazel was born in Derby, an only child to Florence and James Currie.

During the Second World War she first worked on the railway, before taking a job wiring navigation systems in the cockpits of Lancaster Bombers, where she met her husband to be, Joe, in 1945 at the end of the war.

They moved to Shrewsbury in 1957 to further Joe's career at Rolls Royce.

The couple had three children together - Sue, John, and Tracey, and in 1966 moved to Cressage Avenue.

Hazel said she clearly recalls the celebrations as England won the World Cup, soon after they moved in.

Over the years Hazel and Joe enjoyed holidays all over Europe, including caravanning across France and Germany - which was a passion of theirs.

They later became grandparents, and great grandparents.

Hazel has been a well known member of the local community, having been a founder member of the Column Flower Club, and part of the Harlescott Grange Ladies Guild.

In her later years she has taken great pleasure in her garden - and still does to this day.

Hazel has also been known in the community for walking her beloved poodle Jackson.

She has always had a passion for reading and said the secret to reaching the milestone of 100 had been "staying active and carrying on as she always has done".

On Saturday she celebrated with around 60 friends and family, who were entertained by music from The Ronnies Singers and Russ Reeves Soul DJ.