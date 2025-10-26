Shrewsbury named among Britain's 12 'most perfect' market towns by The Telegraph

Our historic county town is no stranger to 'best of' lists, having recently been named the best town centre in the West Midlands.

Shrewsbury can now add another feather to its cap, having been named one of the 12 "most perfect" market towns by The Telegraph.

Travel writer, Sarah Baxter, placed Shrewsbury at the top of her list, naming it her favourite "thriving market".

Shrewsbury Market Hall

"It’s a community hub and a browser’s delight", wrote the list's author, who pointed out Shrewsbury Market Hall's long reign as 'Britain's Favourite' market hall.