13 pictures that show why Shrewsbury’s sausage dog walk is the cutest Halloween tradition around
From scary spiders to a Dachshund dressed as Dumbo, the Halloween return of Shrewsbury’s Sausage Social was a spooky spectacle.
The Shrewsbury Sausage Social, a mass-walkies for local Dachshunds and their owners, has been taking place four times a year for around seven years.
Two of quarterly events - Halloween and Christmas - are always particularly popular, with the organisers encouraging owners to dress up their pups.
On Sunday, dozens of the four-legged friends and their two-legged owners filled the Quarry for their Halloween outing.
Organiser, Paula Costin, leads the walk around the town centre park with her own eight-year-old Dachshund, Daphne.
She said: "We had around 80 dogs, a lot of them in costume. There were lots of people around the Quarry looking very surprised.