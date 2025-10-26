13 pictures that show why Shrewsbury’s sausage dog walk is the cutest Halloween tradition around

The Shrewsbury Sausage Social, a mass-walkies for local Dachshunds and their owners, has been taking place four times a year for around seven years.

Two of quarterly events - Halloween and Christmas - are always particularly popular, with the organisers encouraging owners to dress up their pups.

On Sunday, dozens of the four-legged friends and their two-legged owners filled the Quarry for their Halloween outing.

Madison Powell, 11 with Tilly the Dachshund (don't be fooled - she's not actually a pumpkin)

Organiser, Paula Costin, leads the walk around the town centre park with her own eight-year-old Dachshund, Daphne.

She said: "We had around 80 dogs, a lot of them in costume. There were lots of people around the Quarry looking very surprised.

Dachshund, Darcy, casting a spell of cuteness at Shrewsbury’s Halloween Sausage Social