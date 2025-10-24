Nicola Thornton, aged 35, drove a Honda Civic on Monkmoor Road on May 26 this year.

A drugs test found she had 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, per litre of blood. The legal limit, taking into account the possibility of accidental exposure, is 50mcg per litre.

Thornton, of Racecourse Avenue, Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, driving without due care and attention and driving without a licence.

Magistrates adjourned Thornton’s sentence to November 21 and granted her unconditional bail, but banned her from driving in the interim.