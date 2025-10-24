'The food here is incredible': Shrewsbury set for foodie-festival with town's Restaurant Week kicking off this Saturday

The week-long celebration of Shrewsbury's dining delights starts tomorrow - Saturday, October 25, and runs until Sunday, November 2.

Following its debut last year, the event has returned bigger and better, featuring more than 60 exclusive offers from over 30 town centre venues - from fine-dining to street-food, and cocktails to coffee.

The week-long event is a partnership between Shrewsbury BID and local food entrepreneur and chef Steve Guy - of The Hungry Guy and named Slow Food Chef of the Year 2024, and marketing and events specialist Saskia Guy - the team commissioned to curate the event for 2025.

Nat from Moreish in Shrewsbury is gearing up for the start of Restaurant Week.

They have brought together a line-up of special offers and foodie deals designed to showcase the best of Shrewsbury’s brimming hospitality scene.

“We’re thinking bigger and better this year,” said Steve Guy. “Shrewsbury is so close to my heart - the food here is incredible, but it’s the people behind it who make it special. I’m thrilled to help celebrate the town’s hospitality talent and give everyone the chance to go somewhere they might not usually go and experience something new.”

For foodie explorers taking part is simple.

They go to the originalshrewsbury.co.uk website, choose the venue they want to visit, browse their Restaurant Week offers, pop an email into the form and go and eat.

Diners can choose as many as they like – there’s no limit.

People can shave some pennies off their work lunch by day or finally book that three course, all-out date night they've been planning.

Chef Wayne from the Museum Cafe in Shrewsbury is gearing up for the start of Restaurant Week.

Each offer will be e-mailed to the inbox – diners just show the e-mail to the server to claim it.

Offer values range from £5 to £35, with highlights including £5 coffee and cake at The Ol’Chemist, two boxes or wraps + two baklavas from Plantkind for just £15, Michelin Guide-approved The Walrus’s unique KFD (Kentucky Fried Duck) & a drink for £10, and an 18 piece sushi platter & drink for £18 from Sushi Kaji.

Sally at the Craft Cat Tea Lounge

“With Steve and Saskia’s expertise and passion for Shrewsbury’s food scene, and the enthusiasm of Shrewsbury’s hospitality businesses to get behind it, Restaurant Week 2025 is shaping up to be a real highlight of the autumn calendar,” said EJ Hopson-VandenBos from Shrewsbury BID. “It’s a brilliant way to celebrate our local businesses and encourage people to explore what’s on their doorstep.”

Jay McDonnel, owner of The Alb, said, “The team at The Alb are thrilled to be taking part in Shrewsbury Restaurant Week for the second year running!

“It’s a real privilege to stand alongside over thirty incredible food and drink businesses from across the town, each showcasing some of the very best that Shrewsbury has to offer.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming you through our doors and treating you to our £10 deal running all week. It’s the perfect excuse to join us for great food, great drinks, and great company.

“A huge thank you to Shrewsbury Restaurant Week, Shrewsbury BID, The Hungry Guy, and all involved for their continued support of local businesses and the vibrant food scene here in Shrewsbury.”

To view the offers available visit https://originalshrewsbury.co.uk/blog/restaurant-week-returns-bigger-better-and-tastier.