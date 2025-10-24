Shropshire law firm accepting donations for Christmas shoebox appeal

Lanyon Bowdler has taken part in the Teams4U appeal for many years but has stepped up its involvement this year by accepting shoeboxes from the public at its offices in Shrewsbury up until the November 26 deadline - the date set to ensure the vital donations can be shipped out by the charity in time for Christmas.

Teams4U is based in North Wales and operates through partners in Uganda, Sierra Leone and Eastern Europe.

This year all the shoeboxes will be heading to schools, nurseries, hospitals and orphanages in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Romania.

Amanda Jones, marketing director at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “The annual Teams4U Christmas Shoebox Appeal is an amazing cause and one that is really close to our hearts at Lanyon Bowdler.

Lanyon Bowdler staff Amanda Clarke, Vicki Thomas, Natasha Gibbons and Dawn Humphries, getting ready to receive Christmas shoeboxes

“We have taken part in this for a number of years, but this year the Shrewsbury office is a drop-off point, so members of the public can bring their boxes to us and we will deliver them to the distribution point.

“We are hoping the community will come together to support the appeal and do all they can to help us get these vital supplies to the areas where they are needed most.

“Donations can be dropped off at our offices in Abbey Foregate but will need to be with us before November 26 - so that's only a matter of weeks away.

“To get involved, all you need to do is find an old shoebox, wrap it in Christmas paper, choose whether you are putting the gift together for a boy or girl in one of three age groups - three to five years, six to 11 or 12 and over - then fill the box with useful gifts, and include a £3.50 donation to cover transport costs.

“Christmas is a magical time of year, particularly for children, but we only have to watch the daily news bulletins to see that so many are still being affected by wars, other forms of violence, poverty and homelessness and natural disasters in their daily lives.

“The shoebox appeal is one way we can all get involved and actually do something which will mean so much to those vulnerable children that receive them, so please help us to help them by getting behind this worthy cause.”

Suggested items include: a toothbrush and toothpaste; hairbrush and comb; facecloth and soap; pens, pencils and paper; gloves, hat and scarf; craft pack; sewing kit, soft toy, ball, puzzles, bubbles or a musical instrument such as a harmonica or recorder.

All relevant information and details on completing a donation slip and label, donating to the appeal and how to close the box properly are available at https://teams4u.com/shoebox-appeal/.