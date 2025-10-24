London man found using fake Blue Badge in Shrewsbury ordered to pay more than £2,000

A man has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 after using a fake Blue Badge in Shrewsbury, following a prosecution brought by Shropshire Council’s trading standards and parking enforcement team.

Bruce Fielding, from London, was charged with the misuse of a Blue Badge on March 23 this year.

Shropshire Council said the offence occurred when Fielding parked his vehicle in a disabled bay on St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury, displaying a Blue Badge on the dashboard.

A Civil Enforcement Officer noticed irregularities with the badge — it appeared to be a copy, and the identification number indicated it had been issued to a woman born in 1922.

A man has been fined for misuse of a Blue Badge

When Fielding returned to his car, no such person was present. When asked to hand over the badge for inspection, he refused and drove away.

Further enquiries confirmed the badge was a counterfeit copy of a genuine, expired badge, with the expiry date altered to make it appear valid.

At Telford Magistrates Court on Monday (October 20) Fielding was fined £206 and ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge and £1,693.55 in costs – a total of £2,021.55.

Mr Fielding did not attend court but pleaded guilty by post.

Grant Tunnadine, trading standards and parking enforcement team manager with Shropshire Council, said: “Shropshire Council provides on-street parking concessions for Blue Badge holders to help people with disabilities park closer to their destination, allowing them to remain mobile and independent.

"Inappropriate use of these parking spaces can result in badge holders missing medical appointments, not being able to get out to buy essential shopping or being unable to park for work.

"Those who abuse the Blue Badge system deny vital parking spaces to people who need them the most.

“Misusing a Blue Badge is a criminal offence, and we will not hesitate to take enforcement action against offenders who deliberately flout the law.

"Our civil enforcement officers will continue to ensure that parking regulations are followed across the county and will refer any matters for investigation where there is suspicion of a criminal breach.

“I hope that this prosecution will act as a deterrent to anyone thinking they can abuse the scheme with no consequences.”