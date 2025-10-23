'They've got to make a decision': Traders and visitors weigh in on Shrewsbury parking fee increases

That is the view of one person who helps run a speciality coffee roaster and tea merchants in the part of the town that has the most parking fines.

During the 2024/25 financial year, St Mary’s Place was the street that produced the highest income from traffic or parking violations. Currently it costs £2.80 to park for an hour, but that will increase to £3.60 from November 3, including on Sundays and Bank holidays.

The cost of on-street parking in Shrewsbury, including St Mary's Place, will go up to £3.60 an hour. Picture: LDRS

Shropshire Council says the measures are necessary to provide additional revenue which will be directly reinvested into maintenance and improvements to transport services and support local road improvements.

It will be the first time parking charges have risen in Shropshire since 2022, with the council highlighting that the park-and-ride service now runs every 12 minutes at peak times, costing just £2 for a return ticket.

Samantha Turner, who helps run her family business Aroma of Shrewsbury in St Mary’s Place, said the increases may push more businesses online.

“We’re lucky that we have an online shop, so that can work well for us, but the footfall is where we make our connections and meet people,” she said.

“The town is very independent and not everyone works online.”

Ms Turner added staff can park behind the shop. However, she appreciates that it is difficult for many people to find spaces, especially older people who want to park closer to the town centre.

“They just want to come in, get out and be able to go to the shops that are nearby, rather than having to park all the way out of town or get a bus that doesn’t pick them up in the right place,” she said.

Nearby are The Parade Shops, housing 28 independent businesses.

Shaun Owen, who runs The 12th Man, a shop that sells classic and vintage football shirts, said: “It’s a nice little shopping destination, and any sort of blocks you put in it isn’t going to help. But I totally understand why they’re doing it.

The 12th Man is a classic and vintage football shirts shop in The Parade Shops, Shrewsbury. Picture: LDRS

“We’ve got the wardens, and everybody gets done. We’ve had it with suppliers dropping stuff off.

“They’ve just got to make a decision as to whether they pedestrianise the town centre, or at least make it affordable. But I think the park-and-ride is a good idea.”

Band 2 car parks, including Ravens Meadow, the Quarry Fitness Centre and St Austins Street, will go up from £2 an hour to £2.80 Monday to Saturday, while St Julians Friars (a Band 3 car park) will be £1.40 an hour (up from £1.20).

Frankwell Main, Quay and Riverside, which are Band 3 car parks, will now cost £1.20 an hour, up from 80p.

Jonathan and Susan Watson recently spent six hours in Shrewsbury after visiting the town from home in Perth, Scotland, and parked their car in Frankwell Main.

Samantha Turner helps run Aroma of Shrewsbury. It is situated in St Mary's Place, which saw the most parking fines issues in 2024/25. Picture: LDRS

Talking about the fees, Mr Watson said: “I have been to places where it’s been infinitely worse, but it’s not too bad here.

“The only thing, and it’s probably a gripe across England, is the variety of apps you have to use. There is a bit of pot luck with that, which I’m not a massive fan of. Typically though, it’s quite far.

“I think a lot of it depends where that money is going. If it’s a private operator putting the prices up, it’s quite hard to stomach, but when it’s the local authority you know it’s going towards local services.”

Susan and Jonathan Watson believe the parking charges in Shrewsbury were "fair" after visiting the town from Perth, Scotland. Picture: LDRS

Mrs Watson added: “In Dundee, where we both work, we pay about £10 for the whole day. It was really busy when we arrived [in Shrewsbury].

“I think we must have got one of the last places. You did notice across the park though, it was much more expensive.”