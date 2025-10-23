Shrewsbury pupils contributing to vision for new town-centre mural

Councillor Alex Wagner visited Meole Brace School to commend its students on the part they have played in shaping the new artwork, which is planned for a tunnel underneath a railway bridge at Castle Gates.

More than 400 pupils completed a creative ideas survey, sharing their thoughts on the themes, colours, and stories that could inspire the mural’s final design.

Their contributions have played a crucial role in defining the early vision for the project, which is being led by Big Art Regeneration and Transformation (the BART) and paid for initially through grant funding aimed at improving public spaces and safety with enhanced lighting, with a full fundraising campaign set for 2026.

The project is a partnership between the BART, Shrewsbury Colleges Group and the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan, and seeks to transform what it describes as an "untidy, uninviting area of the town into a bright and welcoming landmark".

As part of the initiative, art students from Shrewsbury College are working alongside professional mural artist Russ Meehan to help bring the ideas to life and develop their skills.

During a special school assembly, Councillor Wagner presented Amazon vouchers to four students selected by random draw from entries that met the criteria of being linked to Shropshire but excluding Charles Darwin.

He thanked all participants for their enthusiasm and creativity in contributing to the survey.

“It is with real civic pride that I acknowledge the tremendous contribution made by the pupils of Meole Brace School,” said Councillor Alex Wagner, mayor of Shrewsbury. “Their ideas will help to brighten our town and breathe new life into a space that many people pass through every day. This is community pride in action, and it’s wonderful to see so many young people shaping Shrewsbury’s future.”

John Taylor, head of geography at Meole Brace School, included the survey as an extracurricular activity for the students to complete. He added: “We are absolutely delighted that so many of our students wanted to have their say and contribute ideas for what this space could become. Their imagination and community spirit show how proud they are of Shrewsbury, and it’s fantastic to see young people helping to shape the town’s future.”

The mural initiative is part of a wider regeneration effort to improve the appearance, safety and sense of pride in public spaces across Shrewsbury.

The project team are now exploring the themes presented through more than 700 survey submissions to develop the creative plan for the mural, with installation scheduled for 2026.