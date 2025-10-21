'Textbook example of poor planning': Reform demands review of controversial Shrewsbury bus stop

Frustration with the revamp has been building in recent months, but that boiled over last week with many residents exasperated at the inclusion of a new bus stop as part of the changes.

The bus stop sits across Castle Gates - which has been cut down to one lane, and effectively provides a block to any traffic on the route.

What was the second vehicle lane has been cut in half to make a cycle-lane, with a section of pavement dividing the two.

There has been widespread criticism of the new bus stop added as part of the gyratory changes in Shrewsbury.

The change has sparked a strong reaction, with a petition calling for a re-think attracting more than 4,000 signatures.

Shropshire Council's own Liberal Democrat administration has also said it understands the frustration over the scheme - while moving to distance itself from the changes, saying it inherited the plans from the previous Conservative leadership.

The council's official opposition, the Reform UK group, has now hit out at the redesign - branding the scheme a 'disgraceful white elephant'.

The group has also highlighted the potential risks to pedestrians getting on and off buses, as well as the possibility for the emergency services to find themselves blocked.

The party's councillor for the Battlefield division in Shrewsbury, Harry Hancock-Davies has questioned why "common sense" did not see the plans for the bus stop overruled.

He said: "The current administration should have been in a position to provide oversight of this final design and thus apply a ‘common-sense check’ to prevent the deeply unpopular final configuration being introduced.

"It is clear that this unwanted hindrance on smooth travel and road safety in Shrewsbury needs to go, adding further expense and compounding the already significant amount of money wasted on this white elephant is a disgrace.

"All of this at a time that Shropshire Council is under a declared financial emergency.

"Precious Levelling Up fund cash was voted in for this whole development, a development that only made sense in the context of the implementation of the North West Relief Road and arguably, should only ever have been contemplated after the road had been built."

Brendon Mallon, the group's councillor for the Tern division, said a review of the handling of the project should take place - adding that the scheme was always at odds with the Liberal Democrats' position on scrapping the North West Relief Road.

He said: “Given that the Liberal Democrats campaigned on stopping the NWRR, making the Gyratory unsuitable, a full review should have been prioritised when they entered office with a mind to limiting the damaging effects it was bound to impose on smooth and safe travel through our town. We expect the administration to review the management of this disaster.”

Councillor Mandy Duncan, who represents Sundorne and Old Heath added: “This scheme is a textbook example of poor planning and worse communication. Residents were not consulted on the final design, and now we’re left with a layout that blocks traffic, endangers pedestrians, and undermines local businesses. It must be reviewed immediately.

"Our citizens deserve to know the truth of how their money has been misspent. This scheme is blighting residents ability to safely access our town."