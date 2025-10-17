'I thought it was AI!' Dismay from Shrewsbury residents over 'crazy' bus stop installed on busy station gyratory

Shropshire Council has been carrying out a long-term revamp of the town's gyratory system, which has been met with a mixed reaction from locals.

But while the overall changes have received a frosty reception, the latest addition has sparked outright disbelief from many quarters.

Earlier this week bus stop markings were painted onto the road at Castle Foregate, near to Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Residents have reacted with dismay at the creation of the new bus stop blocking one of Shrewsbury's busiest roads. Photo: Steve Leath

The markings have been added accross the section which has been cut down to one lane of vehicle traffic.

What was previously a second lane has been removed and converted to a short cycle-lane - with a pavement section added in-between.

The new bus stop on Castle Gates with the cycle lane to the left.

The development has been met with frustration from residents who have highlighted that the bus stop will provide a block to any southbound traffic - along with potentially fire vehicles responding to incidents from the nearby Shrewsbury Fire Station on St Michael's Street.

Shropshire Council's own Liberal Democrat administration has this morning moved to distance itself from the changes, saying it understands the frustration of residents, and that the scheme had been inherited from the previous Conservative leadership.

The bus stop sits across the lane of traffic on Castle Gates. Photo: Steve Leath

Meanwhile Martin Monahan, Shrewsbury businessman and owner of the Buttermarket nightclub on neighbouring Howard Street said he had been left bemused at the thinking behind the change, and has launched a petition calling for a re-think.

He said: "I think everyone was looking at the picture of it thinking it is AI generated - and if not what on earth have they done!"

He added: "As soon as I saw it I thought 'you don't know what you are doing'. Why on earth would you put a bus stop in the only lane remaining? It beggars belief."

Jaydan Ball and Tom Ferriday from Bird & Beer on Castle Gates have been left scratching their heads at the changes. Photo: Steve Leath

The nightclub owner also highlighted that people will be stepping off buses into a cycle-lane - with the potential for serious injury.

Mr Monahan's comments have been echoed by many on social media, with hundreds of people responding to a post showing the new bus stop.

Many questioned the common sense in the approach, with the issue of access for the emergency services raised as a significant concern. Others branded the changes "crazy" and a "hare brained idea".

Mr Monahan's petition, which has been submitted to Shropshire Council, calls for a rethink on the plan.

It states: "We the undersigned petition the council to urgently rethink the approach to the Railway Station in Shrewsbury, and completely remove the new cyclist lane and 'floating' bus stop, and amend the left-hand lane instead to a taxi and buses-only lane (which can then also be used by the emergency services too during heavy traffic congestion)."

Articulating the reasons for his suggestions Mr Monahan said: "This new cyclist lane doesn't even connect to any other cyclist lane either before or after - it is literally only this short stretch of road.

"Making the left hand lane a taxi/bus lane-only means the council could put the bus stop in the left hand lane too.

The changes to Shrewsbury's gyratory have received a frosty reception from the town's residents. Photo: Steve Leath

"All this could be achieved quite simply by removing the few metres of newly installed paving in the middle of the two lanes and then tarmac over it, and then simply redo the road markings - and it would be job done!"

Councillor Alex Wagner, deputy leader of Shropshire Council and councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, said the authority understood the concerns over the change, but that their hands had been tied with funding agreements part of the plan inherited by the new administration.

He said: “The new Liberal Democrat administration completely understands the frustrations of residents and businesses about the ongoing work around the station gyratory, and the concerns about the relocation of the bus stop as part of this scheme.

“The scheme was a priority of the previous Conservative administration, funded by the last government’s Levelling Up Fund and supported enthusiastically by the former MP. It did not have the support of the current administration on a number of grounds, including value for money.

“Since day one we have been working with officers to make the best of a very difficult situation and improve matters for residents. There have been some successes here, including a change in the traffic lighting around Smithfield Road which has helped traffic flow, and a downscaling of plans on Castle Street which made no sense.

“Council officers are working to understand the necessary legalities around the future placement of bus stops and the passage of emergency vehicles, which will benefit most of all from reduced traffic and congestion in the town centre. However, funding is not currently available to make significant changes to the scheme, with the strings attached to the plans and funding which we have inherited.

“The above said, initial monitoring has shown that journeys from the north of Shrewsbury towards Smithfield Road have slightly improved by using Chester Street. We would recommend that drivers check live traffic data before making journeys as the fastest route may not be the same as it was before the work.”