Architecture of Shrewsbury's Shirehall to feature in town talk

Steve Marland from the Modernist Society will be returning to Shrewsbury to give a talk on post-war civic buildings and sustainable use - a year after he led a sell-out tour around the town’s most notable modern buildings.

Mr previously has spoken out in support of Shirehall, saying: “We should not demolish Shirehall, it could be imaginatively repurposed, without incurring further excess expenditure or releasing the carbon debt within.”

He will be discussing post-war civic architecture, the modernist ideas that shaped it, and successful examples of reuse in the 21st century.

Steve Marland

Martina Chamberlain, from Shrewsbury Civic Sociey, who is hosting the talk, said: “With our Market Hall just celebrating its 60th birthday, and the grade-I listed Royal Festival Hall in London planning celebrations for its 75th next year, these buildings are having a moment and views are changing.

"They tell a very important story of post-war hope and reconstruction, and define the era that many of us grew up in.

"Let’s cherish the fantastic modernist buildings we have in Shrewsbury. We are so lucky to have them as part of our built history and skyline.”

The Modernist Society, based in Manchester, exists to celebrate and engage people with 20th century architecture and design.

The talk 'Sustainable Civic Modernism: The Shirehall in context' takes place on October 23 at 6pm at Bear Steps.

Entry s free and people can visit the Shrewsbury Historica website to reserve a place.

Some tickets will be available on the door.