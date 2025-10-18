Last week the Shropshire Star revealed that the council had taken the decision to remove flags which had been added to lamp-posts and street lights by residents.

The flags had appeared during August, replicating similar movements in other parts of the country.

The issue sparked a political row over the motivation behind the efforts, with supporters ascribing the efforts to "patriotism", while opponents pointed to links with anti-immigration sentiments.

Union flags appeared in Shrewsbury during August.

Last week Shropshire Council's leader, Councillor Heather Kidd, confirmed the authority had taken the decision to remove the flags.

She explained the decision was taken after some of the flags were left "torn and unsightly" following the impact of Storm Amy and recent bad weather.

The authority added that the damage meant some of the flags could "pose a safety risk".

Councillor Dawn Husemann, leader of the council's opposition Reform group said there was disappointment at the removal of the flags.

Shropshire Council's Reform UK group leader, Dawn Husemann.

She added that the party would like to see a system where residents can put flags up without worrying about them being removed.

She said: “The Reform Group at Shropshire Council are disappointed to see the removal of our nation's flags in the county.

"While we understand that Storm Amy has caused some damage, we would like to see a framework put in place that allows local residents to display their patriotism safely without the fear of having their flags removed.

"Reform UK councils have already confirmed that they would not remove Union flags or St George's Crosses from their counties. We would support Shropshire Council following in their footsteps."