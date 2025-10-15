Four adorable cats looking for their forever home in Shropshire as RSPCA issues urgent appeal amid 'rehoming crisis'

The charity says the number of cats waiting for homes at any one time has more than doubled, from around 800 in 2020 to approximately 1,700 this summer.

Records also show that cats are now waiting an average of 40 days to find a home - up from 32.5 days in September last year.

With thousands of cats being cared for, including at Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington near Shrewsbury, the charity has launched its 'Adoptober' campaign this month to encourage people to give rescue cats a loving home.

Cats waiting for their forever homes in Shropshire

Amongst those waiting for their forever home at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre is Mars, Elsa, Orville and Blackjack

Mars, aged around six to 12 months, is one of the centre's longest residents. Kennel/cattery supervisor Alice Batchelor-Reynolds said she can't believe he is still searching for a home.

Mars is looking for his forever home. Picture: RSPCA

She said: "This adorable boy is a bundle of joy, brimming with energy and a playful spirit.

"Mars loves getting up to mischief and is guaranteed to bring endless entertainment to your home. He is full of so much love and affection, and he will happily sit in your arms, purring and kneading away at you."

The RSPCA said Mars would thrive in a household with children and could live with another cat.

Elsa, who came to RSPCA Gonsal Farm after her owner sadly passed away, would prefer a quiet, rural home without dogs.

Alice said: "Elsa needs a gentle approach. We know that Elsa likes to wander and explore her outside world.

Elsa likes to wander and explore her outside world. Picture: RSPCA

"She is used to village life so a similar space would be ideal. As part of rural life, Elsa is known to be quite good at keeping the rodent population at bay."

Blackjack, described as a "lovely lad", is looking for a calm household with older children aged 13 and above

Blackjack is looking for a household with older children. Picture: RSPCA

"Blackjack is a quiet soul who loves a good fuss and head bump," said Alice. "Blackjack would prefer a quiet home with lots of safe hidey holes as he enjoys feeling secure in a snuggly space.

"He will still roll around and loves a fuss from those spaces though."

Meanwhile, four-year-old Orville is full of character and arrived at Gonsal Farm with his friend Keith.

Alice said: "He loves a good fuss and playing with his toys. Orville came in with his friend Keith and although they rub along ok together, we feel Orville may prefer to be the star of his own show!

Orville is full of character. Picture: RSPCA

"He could possibly go home with Keith but we are equally as happy to rehome him on his own."

Those interested in adopting Mars, Elsa, Orville or Blackjack can fill out an online application form.

The RSPCA said the rise in the number of cats needing care is partly due to recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist Alice Potter said: "We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

"We're experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats - so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.

"Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help."