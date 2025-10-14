Road closures planned in Shrewsbury town centre for railway bridge inspections

Shropshire Council has announced that Cross Street and Castle Foregate will be closed between Sunday, November 9, and Friday, November 14, as Network Rail conducts detailed inspections of the bridge.

The planned road closures are as follows:

11pm on Sunday, November 9 - 6am on Monday, November 10: Castle Foregate and Cross Street closed

11pm on Monday, November 10 - 6am on Thursday, November 13: Castle Foregate closed

11pm on Thursday, November 13 - 6am on Friday, November 14: Cross Street closed

During the works, vehicles will also be prohibited from turning left onto Castle Foregate from Howard Street.

The council says a signed diversion route will be in place while the closures are in force, and access to residential properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Advance warning signs will be installed two weeks before the works begin, with residents and businesses notified in advance.

A council spokesperson said it had not been possible for Network Rail to carry out the inspections during Shropshire Council’s recent station gyratory works.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately it hasn’t been possible for Network Rail to complete the examinations during Shropshire Council’s work in the area outside the railways station."