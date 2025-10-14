Firefighters tackle early morning motorhome blaze in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been called to Longden Road in the town at around 9am today - Tuesday, October 14.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene and wore breathing equipment while they used a hosereel jets to deal with the blaze.

An update said that the motorhome had been "100 per cent involved in fire" and four officers wore breathing equipment while using two hoses to put out the fire.

The crews declared the incident over by 9.35am.