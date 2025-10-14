£200k price slash for recently renovated Georgian mansion near Shrewsbury

Ford Hall, in Ford near Shrewsbury, was listed for sale last year with a guide price of £1,950,000.

Now, the seven-bed, five-bath, four-reception room Georgian mansion is up for grabs with a new guide price of £1,750,000.

Ford Hall in Shrewsbury. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

Built in 1729, the manor has recently undergone a substantial renovation and refurbishment.

Now, the home provides what the estate agents have called "superb modern family accommodation amidst many period features".

Such features include an early 18th century staircase, deep sash windows, oak beams and original fireplaces, while the modern refurbishment means the home's lighting, temperature and entertainment features are all controlled remotely through a mobile phone.

Ford Hall in Shrewsbury. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

Surrounding the impressive property is more than two acres of parkland-style gardens, featuring a sunken rose garden and wildlife pool.

There's an array of outbuildings too, including garaging, workshops and storerooms.

The listing, by agents Knight Frank, said: "Ford Hall is a handsome Grade II-listed Georgian country house which has recently undergone complete renovation and refurbishment in order to offer generous accommodation.

Ford Hall in Shrewsbury. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

"Approached by an elegant sweeping driveway, Ford Hall sits centrally in 2.44 acres of landscaped parkland and offers superb accommodation in a tranquil location yet only just over seven miles from Shrewsbury."

The property is available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/168143996