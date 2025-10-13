Shrewsbury Police said items were stolen at around 7pm on Tuesday, September 30, at the Boots on Meole Brace retail park in Shrewsbury.

The officers have issued a picture of two men they hope can help them with their bid to solve the crime.

A spokesman said: "Officers would like to identify these men as they believe they can help with their enquiries into theft from a shop in Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Police released this picture

"Around 7pm on Tuesday, September 30 a group of men walked into Boots on the Meole Brace retail park and stole over £1,000 worth of items.

"It is believed the two men pictured had been in the area at the time and could help with enquiries.

"If you know the men or have any information that would help identify them, please contact PC Alex Watkins by emailing alexandra.watkins@westmercia.police.uk

"Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by ringing 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org."