Firefighters tackle garden shed blaze at property in Shrewsbury

At 11.02am (October 5), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a shed fire at a property on Gowan Court, Battlefield.

One fire crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene.

According to the fire service, the incident involved a garden shed that had caught fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for any remaining hot spots

The fire was brought under control by 11.18am.