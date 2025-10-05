Firefighters tackle garden shed blaze at property in Shrewsbury
Firefighters were called to a property in Shrewsbury after a fire involving a garden shed.
By Luke Powell
At 11.02am (October 5), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a shed fire at a property on Gowan Court, Battlefield.
One fire crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene.
According to the fire service, the incident involved a garden shed that had caught fire.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.
A thermal imaging camera was then used to check for any remaining hot spots
The fire was brought under control by 11.18am.