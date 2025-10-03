Van and car collide in village near Shrewsbury - people treated for injuries

At around 12.11pm today (Friday), the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a road traffic collision on Chapel Road in Hadnall.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A fire service spokesperson said a van and a hatchback car had been involved in a collision. Nobody was trapped inside either vehicle.

People involved were treated for minor injuries. Police have confirmed that no arrests were made.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended a two-vehicle collision on Chapel Road at Hadnall today at around 11.35am. People involved were treated for minor injuries."

Firefighters made both vehicles safe before they were finished at the scene by 12.46pm.