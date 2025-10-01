Fire service called to early-morning crash near Shrewsbury
Firefighters responded to an early-morning crash near Shrewsbury.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Adcote, near Shrewsbury, at around 7.48am this morning - Wednesday, October 1.
An update said that the incident involved two vehicles.
It added that no-one was trapped and firefighters worked to make sure the vehicles were electrically safe.
Crews were finished at the scene at around 8.17am.