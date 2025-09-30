RSPCA in urgent appeal to Shropshire residents to adopt larger dogs amid 'rehoming crisis'

The charity is currently caring for a record number of dogs, with several desperately lonely pets waiting to find a home at the RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre near Shrewsbury.

New data from the RSPCA revealed that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller breeds.

While the average rehoming time across all dog breeds is 41 days, the RSPCA said smaller dogs are adopted much more quickly. Yorkshire Terriers are rehomed in just seven days, Chihuahuas in 12 days, and Cocker Spaniels in around 16 days.

Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Shropshire

The combined average times for Malumute, Presa Canaria and Shar Pei breeds is 93 days compared to the 13-day combined average rehoming times for King Charles Spaniels, West Highland White Terriers and Bedlington Terriers.

The charity said it reached "crisis point" this summer with a record numbers of rescued dogs in its care at 1,646 - more than double the figure in July 2020 when the charity had 732.

To ease the pressure, the RSPCA has issued an urgent appeal for adopters to consider larger and harder-to-rehome dogs including Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross Stella, Lurcher crossbreed Stitch and crossbreeds Lily and Jessie, who are all waiting for a new home at Gonsal Farm.

Stella is just two years old and is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: "We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

"We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

"It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector."

"Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

"But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them. Gentle giants, big softies and larger-than-life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness."

Amongst those hoping to find a loving family is Stella, a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross who came into the centre after being abandoned.

Animal centre manager Chris Butler said: "Stella came into our centre after being abandoned. Stella is a friendly soul who loves her walks and playing off the lead.

"Stella can only hear certain pitches of sound. She would benefit from an experienced dog owner to help guide her through life. She loves nice walks, toys and treats and we can’t wait to see her in her forever home and she would prefer to be the only animal in the home."

Meanwhile, Stitch is described as a lovable Lurcher who is also looking for a family to call his own and could live with other dogs.

Three-year-old Stitch. Photo: RSPCA

"Stitch is a true people person and is often the first to lean in for a big cuddle," said Chris. "Stitch walks beautifully on the lead and would give Usain Bolt a run for his money over 100 metres!"

"This affectionate boy would make a sweet addition to any family."

Lily is also looking for a home during 'Adoptober' and has been waiting since May. Lily could live with "dog-savvy secondary-school children" and would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

Lily has been looing for a new home since May. Photo: RSPCA

"The best way to describe Lily is that she is such a sweetheart," Chris continued. "She is up for anything and loves nothing more than playing with her toys and eating all the snacks.

"This sweet girl is waiting for her chance to bloom and we can’t wait to see her go off to her forever home for all the attention she deserves."

Jessie arrived into care at Gonsal Farm after living in poor conditions at a multi-animal home. She has been looking for a new home since July.

Jessie is looking for a new home. Photo: RSPCA

Chris said: "Jessie is a real sweetie and she can't wait to meet her future family, who will give her all the love she deserves."

If you would like to adopt, you can fill out a 'perfect match application form'.