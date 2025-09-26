The incident happened at the NHS dentist in Castle Foregate, with the report made to the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at 9.21am.

A spokeswoman said: “On Friday, September 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Shrewsbury.

“Small fire in the lighting within the stairwell of the building. Electrics have been isolated and the estates department is in attendance for repair works.”

Two fire engines were sent from the nearby Shrewsbury fire station and an operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used a thermal imaging camera and ladders in tackling the fire.