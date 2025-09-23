Five-day disruption on busy Shrewsbury road next month with temporary lights installed for Costa Coffee works

Temporary lights will be in operation on Whitchurch Road from Monday, October 20 to Friday October 24, at the junction adjacent to the Morrisons store, to allow National Grid to carry out electrical connection works for a new Costa Coffee store.

Shropshire Council said the work will involve excavations within the road and footpath, with temporary traffic signals replacing the permanent ones at the junction during this time.

To minimise future disruption, Severn Trent Water will also be on-site at the same time, completing the water connection for the upcoming coffee shop.

Shropshire Council has asked National Grid to notify nearby residents and affected businesses, including Morrisons, in advance of the works.

