Shrewsbury school pupils raise funds for 'Sign Guy' for his mission to clean up Shropshire

John Edwards, a retired aerospace worker and keen cyclist, began cleaning up Shropshire one road sign at a time in 2024.

He started by tackling the 'Welcome to Shrewsbury' and 'A Medieval Town' road signs. His solo mission has grown to include removing graffiti, cleaning disused phone boxes, and improving derelict buildings across the county.

John’s dedication to improving the local environment has earned him a growing online following through his Facebook group 'Sign and Graffiti Cleaning Enthusiasts UK' where he shares striking before-and-after photos and videos of his work.

His efforts have also been recognised with awards from both the High Sheriff of Shropshire and the mayor of Shrewsbury.

John 'The Sign Guy' Edwards meets pupils Alana Hudson, Leo Shoebridge, Florence Jennings and Fern Clayton, all aged seven, at Coleham Primary School after they raised money to buy him cleaning products. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Pupils at Coleham Primary School witnessed John’s work up close when he removed graffiti from the school’s own sign and tidied up areas nearby, including Greyfriars Bridge and lamp posts defaced by fly-posting.

His act of kindness didn’t go unnoticed - and soon, pupils were inspired to support John's clean-up campaign.

After learning that John had been struggling to secure funding for cleaning supplies, the school’s student council launched a fundraising campaign to support him.

Pupils raised more than £100 towards John's cleaning products, which was presented to him during a special school assembly today (Monday), attended by local councillor Kate Halliday.

As part of the assembly, John wheeled his motorbike into the school hall, showing off the various cleaning gadgets he uses during his missions.

School business manager Tracy Othen said: "John delivered a fantastic assembly to the children and wheeled his motorbike into the school hall to show all his cleaning gadgets. They loved hearing about John cleaning up graffiti 'taggers nests' which tied in really nicely with Year 6’s work on Banksy and exploring 'Is Graffiti Art or Vandalism?'."

John was overwhelmed by the pupils' support.

"It has been great, a lovely morning," he said. "I just love cleaning signs, I'm addicted - and graffiti, don't forget that.

"I am doing Sutton Bridge next. We are hoping to clean that up."

Headteacher Tom Larkham praised John’s efforts and said the school was proud to support him.

He added: "It’s so good to see local heroes like John setting a great example to everyone of how one person’s positive activism can make a real difference.

"Community and caring are two of our key drivers as a school, and we want our children to be inspired to help make their communities better place to live: people like John need to be celebrated."