Emergency crews called to major road in Shrewsbury after vehicle overturns

At around 7.25pm yesterday (September 20), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a collision on the A5 near Emstrey Island.

Three fire crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene, along with an operations officer.

Land ambulance, police and teams from the Highways Agency teams were also in attendance.

According to the fire service, the incident involved a single vehicle that had flipped onto its side.

Firefighters used small gear to make the vehicle safe and employed a thermal imaging camera to check the surrounding area for any hotspots or hazards.

All casualties were assessed at the scene by ambulance crews.

A fire service spokesperson said: "All casualties were assessed by ambulance crews and the incident was left with police and highways."

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 8.05pm.