12 brilliant pictures from 'epic' Heal Festival 2025 as rain fails to dampen any spirits

Now in its fourth year, the Heal Festival returned to the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, opening on Friday evening (September 19) and continuing across the weekend.

This year saw an extra day added to the programme, with the festival running from 11am on both Saturday and Sunday.

Dancing in the rain at Heal Festival: Cara Morrison from Shrewsbury with her girls Ellie and Lacey

Ami Atkins (left) and Marilyn Jones from Shrewsbury and Newtown

Bethan and Carys at Heal Festival 2025

Billed as a celebration of music, arts and wellbeing, the event featured a packed schedule with something for everyone - from live music and theatre to children’s activities, food and drink.

Local music group Callum and the Pookies perform at Heal Festival 2025

More than 120 musical acts took to the stage over the course of the weekend, with standout sets from Shropshire band Callum and the Pookies, Tom Meighan, The Sherlocks, and Dub Pistols, alongside electronic legends like Phil Hartnoll of Orbital and Nicky Blackmarket. The lineup offered an eclectic mix of rock, indie, dance, and acoustic performers.

(Left to right) Marisol Radondo, Gemma Woodsmith, Natalie Busby and Emily Clarke at the bar

The weather failed to dampen spirits

Festivalgoers from close and afar also enjoyed a wide range of wellbeing activities, including yoga, pilates, and meditation sessions, while the dedicated children’s area offered everything from inflatables and bushcraft to arts and crafts, a fun fair, and even a family rave.

Despite the Saturday downpours, attendees kept spirits high - dancing in wellington boots and waving umbrellas in the air as the music carried on.

Kennedy and Bea enjoyed Heal Festival 2025

Bev Lane from Wales

And thankfully, after a soggy start to the weekend, the sun returned on Sunday, bringing a welcome boost to festivalgoers and creating a fitting finale to the weekend’s celebrations.

Organisers praised the resilience and enthusiasm of attendees who braved the weather:

Dancing in the rain at Heal Festival 2025

Gaea Knight, Maryen Cairns and Ian Black inside the tribal voices tent

A post online said: "Well we hate it when the weatherman gets it correct - and it did proper pour down all day and night! So big ups to all of you that did manage to stick it through.

"We did have some epic sets from the likes of The Sherlocks, Tom Hingley Band, DJ Hazard and many more.

Lily and Anastazja having fun in the rain at Heal Festival 2025

Karen Roberts and Jonathan Wood from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at Heal Festival

"Again a big thankyou to you all for you wonderful support come rain or shine!"