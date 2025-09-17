'An authentic slice of Shrewsbury life' - New exhibition tells story of market hall on building's 60th birthday

Launched on the building’s official anniversary, Tuesday, September 16, the exhibition is set to deliver an authentic look back at the market hall's storied history at the heart of Shrewsbury's commercial and civic life.

The display is set to run until the end of the month in celebration of its history, market memories and the stories of some of the county town's longest established traders.

Organisers say fascinating historical videos, telling the story of the building’s design, construction and opening, will form a central part of the exhibition - while footage will also include a drone flight over the market hall and its iconic clock tower.

Ian Cornall from Cornalls Seafood (formerly Barkworth's), Steve Williams of John Bliss Butchers and Amy Williams (Tennant Liason Manager for Shropshire Council) at the launch of an exhibition marking the 60th anniversary of Shrewsbury's market hall

The exhibition was opened by Mayor of Shrewsbury, Alex Wagner, in front of assembled traders and market shoppers, who said the market had been the town's "beating heart" for six decades.

"It’s where local life unfolds, traders, shoppers, artists, and visitors all converging in a space that’s practical, lively, and rooted in Salopian identity," he said.

"It replaced the beautiful but impractical Victorian market hall with a building designed for function, and that functionality has helped it thrive through a huge amount of change in our town."

Shrewsbury Market Hall on Tuesday, September 16, 2025

A series of displays dotted around the floor of the market will take visitors on a journey into the histories of the hall's longest running businesses – some of them more than 100 years old.

"Its enduring relevance comes from its role as a hub for independent enterprise and genuine innovation. It is hard work starting a business, but the market hall gives us opportunities people don't have in most towns," added Cllr Wagner.

"All stalls are valued but it is particularly satisfying to see ideas turn into businesses and often go farther afield, on both our own and many other high streets.

"We have always been a trading market town and the Market Hall is the modern incarnation of that centuries-old tradition. The town centre has been defined by business and enterprise going back to the time it was run by guilds. It is an important part of our heritage and our Salopian identity."