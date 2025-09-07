Major road in Shrewsbury to be closed overnight for almost a week for street lighting upgrade

The A49 will be closed from Sundorne roundabout to Battlefield roundabout between 8pm and 6pm, from Monday, September 22 to Saturday, September 27.

Shropshire Council said the closure is to allow for essential street lighting upgrades.

During the closures, three-way temporary traffic lights will be in operation on the approaches to Sundorne roundabout, and a signed diversion route will be in place.

The council said access for residents and local businesses within the closure area will be maintained where it is safe to do so, and drivers may be able to use alternative routes depending on the type of vehicle they are operating.

Shropshire Council is urging people not to park on the affected stretch of road during the day, as this could disrupt the scheduled works.

The council also reminded residents that all planned roadworks are subject to change, particularly in the event of poor weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Any updates will be shared via yellow roadside information signs and online on OneNetwork.