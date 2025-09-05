Shrewsbury hospice shop is shortlisted for national award

The Hope House shop on Shrewsbury's Oteley Road has been is in the running to be named the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop in a vote hosted by the Charity Retail Association.

The winner will now be decided by a public vote, which opened this week.

The awards are now in their second year and are a celebration of the impact that charity shops have within their local communities.

The Shrewsbury shop has been shortlisted for a national award.

For many, charity shops are more than a place to pick up a second-hand bargain – they are community hubs that employ local people, help volunteers find friendship, and offer support to those with first-hand experience of the causes they support.

More than 5,000 nominations from the public were received this year.

Lindy Welch-Smart, Hope House Children's Hospices Retail Operations Trading Manager, said: “We are delighted that our Shrewsbury Oteley Road shop has been shortlisted for the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award.

“We have a team of amazing volunteers and staff who all work hard to raise the vital money needed to help local children with life-threatening conditions, and their families, to live their best life.

“Last year our shops collectively raised an incredible £851,000, and this would not be possible without our wonderful supporters who buy and donate lots of pre-loved items.

“The fact our shops are so well supported is a testament to the staff and volunteers, and being shortlisted for this award is a wonderful way for them to be recognised for all their hard work and effort.”

Robin Osterley OBE, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, said: “Congratulations to all the shops that made the shortlist and thank you to everyone who made a nomination. The level of support the Awards continue to inspire highlights just how much charity shops mean to their local communities. We are now calling on the public to cast their votes and decide which shops will be crowned winners in 12 areas across the UK."

People can vote for their favourite shop until Midnight on October 2.

To see all the shortlisted shops and for more details about the Awards, visit: https://charityretail.org.uk/the-uks-favourite-charity-shop