Pupils and road users reminded of ongoing gas works in Shrewsbury amid return to school this week

School pupils and other road users have been reminded about gas main works being carried out on Roman Road in the county town.

Shropshire Council said the works may affect children walking to and from school in the area.

Following the recent completion of works on Longden Road, Cadent Gas is now renewing a further section of gas main on Roman Road, between its junctions with Longden Road and Grange Road. The work is being carried out within the footway, but may still impact pedestrian access in the area.

Originally scheduled for a later finish, the work is now expected to be completed by Monday, September 8 - a week ahead of schedule.

To ensure safety during the works, Shropshire Council said a temporary pedestrian crossing has been installed on Roman Road to help people cross safely to the opposite footway. In addition, a signed pedestrian diversion route is in place via Grange Road and Bank Farm Road to offer an alternative walking route.

Cadent Gas staff will be on site to help safely assist pupils, while Shropshire Council has confirmed that it will continue to monitor the site closely and introduce additional safety measures if needed.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: "As the area is likely to be busy, drivers are asked to be patient and take extra care.

"Cadent is carrying out gas main replacement work on Longden Road and Roman Road between July and September, with work being carried out on all approaches to Longden Road roundabout. The work has been planned over the summer to limit the impact.

"The work is being carried out this year to enable Cadent to meet their 2030 deadline, and before the planned resurfacing of the roundabout - avoiding the need to re-excavate a new road surface."